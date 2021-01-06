What If The Capitol Protesters Were Black…

For years President Trump’s fascist, dictator-like rhetoric has been normalized by the media and what was once a ridiculous joke has become almost acceptable in our political discourse. And once Trump lost the election, it was only a matter of time before we saw the effects of Trump’s words, his delusion, and his inability to graciously accept a loss.

While we might have suspected that we would have to wait until the inauguration to see the protests, the action came much sooner. Today, Trump supporters, contesting the results of November’s presidential election have stormed the Capitol building, in an attempt to prevent the Senate from declaring Joe Biden President-elect of this country.

For Black folk who have watched our brothers and sisters be attacked by law enforcement and average vigilantes for far less, the images of white people threatening armed officers, destroying government property and yelling in the chambers of Congress is infuriating.

Just this summer, we watched as armed national guards were deployed in response to Black Lives Matter protesters who were tear-gassed, shot with rubber bullets, arrested, detained and even injured.

Today, the Defense Department denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard.

So today’s events beg the question what if they were Black.

In a word: Dead.

More than a few people have pondered the question and discussed it on Twitter. See what they had to say on the following pages.