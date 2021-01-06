“I Was Considered An Enemy” Lauryn Hill Explains Why The Miseducation Was Her First And Last Album

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was one of the most critically and socially celebrated albums of the nineties. It debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart the week of its release. That year at the Grammy’s it took home 5 awards, including the most coveted Album of the Year. After its release and Hill’s ascension into super stardom, there were incredibly high hopes of what Hill would do next. After all, she was just 23-years-old.

The assumption was that there would be decades of ground-breaking work from her.

But The Miseducation was one of one and her only studio album to date.

Recently, in an interview with Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast, Hill explained why.

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever! After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE.”

Also, Hill shared that her definition of success might not have matched those around her.

“People had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy,” Hill continued.

But she’s been happy with her contribution to art and culture.

“I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard,” she said. “I believe The Miseducation did that and I believe I still do this — defy convention when the convention is questionable.”