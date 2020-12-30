“Baby Girl Wants Attention” Tamar Addresses Young Woman Bragging About Dating Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from her ex, Vincent Herbert in 2017. But after nine years married and a child together, it took some time for the two to fully untangle.

And in the two years it took for the two of them to officially and legally separate, there were all types of rumor and speculation.

You may remember in 2018, several sources claimed that Herbert had impregnated Laura Govan, a claim she denied after stating that Vince was “so not her type.”

Apparently, in the two years that have passed since that would-be-scandal, the notion that Vince is still sowing seed still persists.

This time, the rumors were that Herbert, 47, was expecting a child with an 18-year-old Jamie Taylor.

About a month ago, Taylor responded to those rumors. Once again, she denied being pregnant and also let people know that she was not a child. (Which could still mean that she’s 18…)

In an Instagram video, Taylor said, “I don’t want to say nothing out of bitterness. I don’t want to say nothing to be petty. I don’t want to say none of that right now. Because if I do, it’s going to come from a bitter place. But I wanted to let y’all know, I am not a child. So y’all can leave the child that’s already here. Y’all can leave that blessing out of the altercation. Because at the end of the day, y’all bringing up somebody else’s child and I’m not okay with that. So leave that child out of this. I’ll just say this and I’m done with it. I am not pregnant and I am a grown woman.”

For those of you who may be doubting that she was actually involved with Vince. Hold on to your seats.

Earlier this month, Jamie and Akbar had a conversation on Instagram Live about her relationship with a recently divorced man who was attempting to reconcile with his wife—while he was dating her. From the details of their conversation, it’s clear she’ talking about Vince—even though she initially denied it when Akbar called his name.

“I had been messing with somebody in the industry for the whole year…He was back and forth, just playing a game. He was like, ‘You gon always be my boo but I’m trying to work it out with my baby momma. But here’s the thing I can’t have nobody over to my house. I can’t do none of that. What you think I should do? I always feel like I’m put last.”

Akbar told her that if “this man” was trying to get back with a woman who he had already divorced, it was clear where his heart and allegiances lied. And Taylor would be a fool to keep waiting around for him.

Right around the time of that Instagram Live conversation, Tamar responded to someone on Twitter who suggested Tamar and Vince get back together in order to collaborate on more music projects.

“God please let TamarBraxtonHer and Vince become friends so she can do a #WinterLoversLand 2”

Tamar responded, “Atleast you know what it REALLY is. Seems like half the world is listening to some online girl. [eyeroll emoji] when the REAL TEA is she was never THE girl !! he claimed a whole nother girl to all of us. My cousin Vince is a trip. He’s the LAST man I’ll be back with. [throwing up emoji] #dontblameme.”

Taylor responded to Tamar’s tweet in an Instagram comment, “She said ‘he claims’ pick up on that love. I know wassup, she know wassup, and he know wassup. [kissy face emojis].”

Now, that we’re done with the backstory, onto the latest news.

I guess Taylor wanted to prove that she and Vince really do have a relationship so she showed her Instagram Live viewers, a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with herself and Vince.

Folks were rightly confused and wondered what was the meaning of all of this.

Tamar responded, sharing that she too was confused.

“Sis I don’t know…I’m over here under construction, SINGLE, working on myself & making life great for me and my son. [prayer hands emoji] …at this point, baby girl wants attention so ima pray for her, my cousin Vince and his girlfriend Angie. #stayunderconstruction.”

Although Tamar has since deleted the tweet, the implication of her message and the one before it is clear. Vince is out here. But as his ex-wife, that’s no longer Tamar’s problem.

What do you make of all of this? Are you surprised to learn Vince is dating such a young girl? Are you surprised that she’s bragging about being with him?