Today, Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, sat down on Red Table Talk to share her thoughts and feelings about everything that happened since her parents were indicted, charged, and eventually arrested for paying a “college counselor” to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

Before she even came to sit down, the three women had a very interesting discussion about Olivia’s presence on the show to begin with, with the most fiery opinion coming from our girl Gammy. See how the conversation went down and watch the full episode below.

Gammy: “I fought it tooth and nail. I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out for her redemption story. I feel like here we are, white woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. It’s bothersome to me on so many levels. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me.

Jada shared that while she understands where Gammy is coming from, she doesn’t want to be what white women have been to her. Jada felt the entire thing was an exercise in compassion.

Jada: “When I heard her story, it just reminded of Jaden, Willow and Trey. As a parent, I’ve been in that position of me thinking I know what’s best for my kids and then they suffer the consequence of it.”

Gammy: “At the end of the day, she gon be okay and she’s going to recover whether her a$$ was sitting at this table or not.”

Jada also reminded Gammy that just because Olivia Jade has privilege, it doesn’t exempt her from the struggles of life.

“The fact that Willow, for so long, suffered in silence and even turned to self-harming herself because she didn’t feel like she had a right to be hurt. I’ve had to deal with that part as well. People go, ‘Your kids are going to be fine because they rich. We don’t care.’ That’s painful and it’s not true. I feel like Olivia deserves a space.”

Gammy chimed in to say, “Obviously, you do because I fought and guess what, she gon be sitting right there.”

Chileeee….Gammy was not there for the games. And I can’t be mad at her I’m right with her. But I also understand Jada’s point about people believing privilege exempts folks from struggle.

Still, later in the conversation Gammy shared that given all that Black people have faced in this country and in this year alone with the pandemic and all the examples of continued racial injustice, it’s hard to muster up additional energy and compassion for a rich white girl who had to drop out of a college she didn’t really want to attend in the first place.

The conversation was an interesting one. And at the end of it all, I think Olivia managed to win over some of Gammy’s respect because she didn’t have to do any of this. Because like she said, she’s going to be fine regardless.

You can watch the full “Red Table Talk” episode in the video below.