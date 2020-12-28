“I Do Hot Topics, I Don’t Live Hot Topics:” Watch The Wendy Williams Documentary Trailer

In addition to the biopic about her life and career, Lifetime is also airing a documentary about legendary radio host Wendy Williams.

In it, we get a behind the scenes look at what contributed to the woman Wendy Williams is today and some behind the scenes insight about how Wendy felt during some of the highest and lowest moments in her personal life and in her iconic career in the public eye.

In a brief trailer for the upcoming documentary, we see Wendy, lounging in her home, makeup running as she occasionally cries. Looking off, she says, “I have a career for over three decades talking about people, now I’m being talked about. Get the f*ck out of her.”

Eventually, the camera cuts away to other people sharing their impressions about Wendy. One woman, whose face we don’t see says, “She could forgive an affair. But an affair but an affair with a baby? That’s it.”

The trailer cuts back to Wendy who, seemingly speaking about her marriage and divorce says, “It’s a culmination of evvvverrything. Everything. Everything.” By the last everything, she’d burst into tears again.

The documentary airs on Lifetime, January 30 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

You can watch it below.