Mike Epps Reveals His Mother Has Died

Mike Epps has suffered a terrible loss this holiday season. The funny man revealed in his latest post on Instagram that his mother has passed away. Under a photo of them together smiling he wrote:

“Rest in paradise mama thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life she loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later.”

He didn’t reveal her cause of death. Epps and his mother seemed to be very close. He would often post sweet photos of her on his Instagram with him and his children. In the comments of his post where he revealed her death, Epps’ celebrity acquaintances like Nia Long, Deon Cole, T.I, DeRay Davis, Killer Mike, Melba Moore, Cedric the Entertainer and others sent their condolences.

“I’m so sorry Mike,” Nia Long commented. “We’re praying for you and your family. Love you.”

The Indiana native shared the sad news on December 27, 2020 but that isn’t the day she passed. According to Joy 105, radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley sent his condolences to Epps regarding the passing of Reed on December 22, 2020 on his radio show.

We send our condolences to Epps and his family.