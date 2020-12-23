Tiny Doesn’t Want Her New Granddaughter To Call Her Grandma

As overjoyed as TI and Tiny are to be christened new grandparents, they won’t be going by “Grandma” and “Grandpa” anytime soon. Their daughter Zonnique is taking a break from co-hosting FOX Soul’s The Mix while settling into motherhood and the Harris’ heads of household appeared on the set to discuss potential alternatives to their new standard titles.

Tiny shared that in the time she’s been awaiting her newborn granddaughter, she’s been considering what she hopes to be called in lieu of “Grandma.” “I think I’m going to be called ZaZa. It’s cute. And if it’s not ZaZa, I’m gonna go with Honey. So it’s gonna be one of the two.”

TI, on the other hand, doesn’t have a specific name he prefers to be called. Although he does mention that his nickname is “Big Dog,” he insists that he’ll be leaving the decision to his grandchild. Because, really, even though both are considerably younger grandparents, what kid is calling his/her grandfather, “Big Dog”?

“I mean me, I’m Big Dog, but at the end of the day guess what, that’s for me and her to figure out,” he offered. “She’s gonna tell me what I’m gonna be called. I think it’s kind of arrogant of us to say what the baby’s going to call us, you know what I’m saying, you should let the baby call you what the baby sees.”

Whatever they end up answering to, both Harrises are completely enamored with their family’s newest member. Tiny revealed that she cleared the registry and anything that wasn’t purchased after the baby shower is at her house — although she hasn‘t had the chance to host a sleepover just yet. “I bought it and I kept it myself, so she didn’t receive none of those gifts,” she explained. “I have all that stuff, I just got to put it together. I haven’t really got a chance to keep her, so I’m gonna try to put her something together by my bed so when she comes, she’s ready.”

Surprisingly, as involved as Tiny was during the pregnancy, helping to choose names and so on, she wasn’t the first to hold her granddaughter. “He [TI] was calling everyone showing off his grandbaby,” she said jokingly of her husband. “He grabbed her before I could even get her.” To which T.I. responded: “You was in the bathroom, you was unavailable. I was open, so they hit me.”