Recently, 24-year-old Zonnique Pullins gave birth to her first child, a daughter, she shares with rapper Bandhunta Izzy, real name Israel James.

This is the first child for Zonnique but the third for James. He has a 5-year-old daughter Skye and a 3-year-old son who has appeared on social media but who the rapper has not yet named publicly.

Zonnique’s cast member on the Fox Soul show “The Mix,” Romeo Miller made the announcement about Zonnique’s delivery on the show in her noticeable absence.

“Somebody’s missing as you can see. Our girl Zonnique is not here because guess what? Fakes drum roll. She had the baby! She had the baby this morning! How crazy is that?! The baby had a baby. Zo went into labor yesterday morning and our new niece was born this morning at 6:27 a.m.”

Interestingly enough, shortly before Pullins gave birth Omarion appeared on “In The Mix,” and offered her some parenting advice as she embarks on this new journey in her life.

If you’ve watched Omarion over the years, you know that despite the drama going on around him—he keeps it positive. We don’t know how he is behind closed doors and in his romantic relationships. But when he’s facing the public, we’ve never heard any negativity being directed toward Apryl Jones, the mother of his two children.

So perhaps his positive energy made Zonnique and her co-hosts want to lean in to his words.

First, he addressed Zonnique personally and then the notion of co-parenting with James, who has already said he wants more kids—seven to be exact.

Zonnique: My boyfriend is already talking about he wants more kids. He wants seven. I don’t think I can do that. But what advice do you have for me. Should I stop at one or two maybe?

Omarion: First, I want to say congratulations. Having a child is so beautiful. It is an amazing experience. What I would first like to say is that since you and your partner are going through this together is that you do not forget the importance of communication and respect. Because you know, you’re going to change so much, especially after you have your child. You’re never going to be the same.

So I think it’s important to encourage you to leave the floor open for respectful dialogue and communication. It’s really important because y’all have something together now. It’s not just up to you and it’s not just up to him. It’s up to both of you guys. So it’s really important to agree in parenting.”

And as far as you wanting to have multiple kids, I would say see how your first experience is. When I had my kids it was from love and out of love. I’m so thankful I didn’t have to experience it in different ways because you will see yourself in your child so enjoy it.”

You can watch his full interview on “The Mix,” in the video below. Omarion’s comments about parenting begin at the 33 min mark.