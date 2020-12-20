Champion then asked, “The question in essence is will there be a diamond under the tree?”

“Oh I hear what you’re saying,” Booker replied. “No, not from me. No. You put me on blast worse than my mom does. It’s getting a little hot.”

In June 2019, Booker said he and Dawson met in October 2018 at a party.

“We actually met at a friend of our’s that was running for governor of Maryland,” he said. while on RuPaul. “Ben Jealous is his name, former head of the NAACP and we met at that party, and she didn’t give me the time of day. She gave me serious shade. But then we re-met at another friend’s party. Months later, both of us were single at the time, and it was the roof party of a dear friend, and I had the courage to walk up to her and ask for her phone number.”

Dawson confirmed they were dating in March 2019 during a chat with TMZ.

“He’s a wonderful human being,” she said. “It’s good to spend some time together when we can…I am just grateful to be with someone who I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Booker gushed about his special lady.

“She is a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” he said. “And sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable, and she has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly. I’m very, very blessed to be with someone that makes me a better person.”

Well, there can always be a Valentine’s Day proposal.