Recently, Keke Palmer has been more open about her struggle with acne. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo of her bare face to Instagram where she showed off her acne and scarring caused by her battle with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. In a recent chat with People, Palmer said that Tyler Perry even offered to help connect her with a top dermatologist during her teenage years.

“I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, ‘I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,’” Palmer said. “So what I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me.”

Palmer, now 27, added that she was grateful for Perry’s generosity.

“I’m grateful to Tyler Perry to this day. I don’t tell many people that story, but I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward,” she said. “And he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don’t have to live like that. If there’s something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that.”

According to Mayo Clinic, PCOS is a hormonal disorder common that causes infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. It can also cause a woman’s ovaries to “develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.”

In her Instagram post, the Illinois native said that PCOS has been attacking her from “the inside out” and no matter what changes she made in her lifestyle and diet, her acne never improved.

“I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine,” she wrote. “But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me.”

