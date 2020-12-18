Senate Pays Tribute To Cathy Hughes On The 40th Anniversary Of Urban One

MadameNoire Featured Video

One week after being honored on the floor of the House of Representatives, Cathy Hughes was recognized by the Senate yesterday on the 40th Anniversary of Urban One, the company formerly known as Radio One which she launched in 1980.

“Urban One, headquartered in Montgomery County, MD, is America’s largest broadcast company primarily focused on African-American consumers,” the Honorable Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said in his tribute. “Over the last four decades, it has elevated and celebrated African American voices while telling stories from their perspective.”

Relaying Ms. Hughes’ professional journey from Omaha, NE, to Howard University and the purchase of her flagship station, WOL–AM, in Washington, DC, Van Hollen continued:

“Urban One’s remarkable 40 years of growth are all the more impressive given the obstacles that Cathy has overcome, not least the racism and sexism she has encountered during her groundbreaking career. In her initial search for financing to buy the station that would become Radio One, 32 banks rejected Cathy’s bid. “Cathy has steered her company successfully through the changes and challenges in media markets over the years, most recently navigating the impact of COVID–19. While Radio One itself has been hurt by the pandemic, she chose to support her community by providing free advertising to Black-owned businesses.”

MadameNoire became a part of the Urban One family in 2017 when it was acquired by the company’s digital division, iOne Digital. Urban One also owns and operates TV One.

Read hris Van Hollen’s complete tribute to Cathy Hughes in the Senate here.