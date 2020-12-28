Beauty Of 5: Everything You Need To Know About Tropic Isle Living’s DIY Pure Oils Collection

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tropic Isle Living founder Lois Hines made two major moves that would ultimately help enhance the lives of women. First, she hired an educator to come into the Tropic Isle Living offices and teach the children of her staff and offer support with remote learning.

“I had parents who are working for me and they didn’t have anywhere to put their kids. So I actually set up this space in the office and hired a teacher,” Hines told MadameNoire. “I’m a mother too, so I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what are we gonna do with these children?’ So, I said, ‘You know, bring them in and then we started bringing them in. And then when they decided to do the school thing online, I said, ‘Okay, so, we’re trying to do the school things with them in the classroom and I’m like, okay, we need to hire a teacher. The moms are going crazy, trying to get their job done. So, we hired a teacher.”

The other pivot she made was to help enhance the self-care practices of women (and men) across the country through the introduction of Tropic Isle Living’s new Plant-Based Boosters DIY Pure Oils Collection.”

“We decided to launch this line for two reasons. One, everyone was doing DIY as COVID was taking place. They couldn’t go to the nail salon, they couldn’t go to the hair salon. So, with COVID happening and everybody’s staying home, we knew that self-care would be important. It was a time for people to reflect on where they are in their lives and their health, so, it’s all about self-care,” she added.

The DIY Pure Oils line remains true to its name. All 16 of its offerings are made of 100 percent pure oils that are not diluted or mixed with any other filler ingredients — something that the brand has prided itself on since Hines and her late husband, Michael, first introduced pure Jamaican Black Castor Oil to the United States in 1992. The reason this is so important is that many oils that are being marketed in the beauty industry are not pure. The best way to know that you are purchasing pure oils is to simply read the labels.

“We decided that we’re going to launch this DIY line with oils that I know are tried, true, and pure. We don’t dilute anything,” Hines explained. “We chose sixteen Plant-Based Boosters.”

To accompany the oils, there are a variety of DIY recipes and tutorials to show people how to incorporate the oils into their beauty routine.

“Think of it as your one-stop-shop for your beauty regimen as it pertains to your hair and skin,” said Hines.

Here are five stand-out oils from the line that we’re excited to add to our beauty routines.

Wild Charcoal Oil

Wild charcoal castor oil is a beauty remedy rooted in Jamaican tradition. Its signature property is purification. It helps to cleanse the hair, scalp, and skin of impurities, which promotes hair growth and allows strands and pores to better absorb nutrients.