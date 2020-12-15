During an appearance on “The Domenick Nati Show,” former “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star, Moniece Slaughter, accused her ex-boyfriend, Shaquille O’Neal of berating her via text message and telling her to kill herself.

“You know what’s crazy? I haven’t spoken to him in forever and he text me and told me to kill myself,” the reality star, who has openly battled mental health challenges, shared during the interview.

According to Slaughter, she suspects that the NBA icon verbally attacked her in order to make a point to the other women in his life.

“I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something].” Slaughter went on to show the alleged text exchange on camera. In the series of messages, O’Neal also allegedly slammed her for her financial status, telling her that she will always be “broke.”

“This is why u will always be a broke b***h. A famous broke ho,” the messages read. “Nobody will ever claim you. You will always be community p—y. We laugh at whores.”

After telling him to “go away please,” the texter responded, “Naa this ain’t Shaq. Shaq don’t give a f—k about whores that’s evident. Good luck broke b—h. Go kill yourself.”

It’s not clear whether the texts truly were sent by O’Neal or someone who had possession of his phone; however, Slaughter believes that the verbal attack was triggered after she publicly discussed their sex life.

“Out of the blue on October 25, he texted me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.’ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p—y. That’s my p—y and you keep entertaining bum a— n—s.’”