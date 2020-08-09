Candiace Dillard of ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Is Headed Back To School

One of the Real Housewives of Potomac stars had decided to further her education. Candiace Dillard revealed that she is headed to graduate school to get a master’s degree. In a recent Instagram post, Dillard said she will be going to Howard University to get a master’s in business administration.

“The rich legacy that is Howard University poured into me once and shaped the woman I am today. I cannot wait to call myself a double alumna!!!,” she wrote on Instagram about returning to the historical black college.

Dillard also attended Howard University for her undergraduate degree. After she graduated, she worked in the White House under Barack Obama’s presidency and his re-election campaign, according to Bravo TV.

The former Miss United States also returned to her alma-mater as a guest lecturer in 2019.

“Let me tell you…when I entered this classroom years ago and sat in the front row under the sound of Dr. Carr’s voice, I NEVER thought one day I’d be back in this room TEACHING a class in collaboration with @rockthevote and @cbcpac 😊. It’s an honor to ignite the light and work for good on the grounds that made me who I am. Thank you to the #RockTheVote team and my favorites at #CBCPAC for supporting me and for allowing me the privilege of representing you, especially at the Mecca.”

As she prepares for her return to the classroom, season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac will be airing and giving us a front row seat view of the nasty altercation she had with her co-star Monique Samuels. The co-stars had a physical altercation while visiting a vineyard while filming season five that led to them both filing criminal complaints against each other that were later dropped.

“I had no intention of pursuing any charge against Candiace,” Samuels told Essence in July. “I had no intention of trying to see her in jail or even trying to get any money up out of her. I just wanted to move forward. She had other intentions and it dragged out to the point where every outlet is covering it without all the information.”