If you follow Lizzo on social media, you are accustomed to seeing you flaunting her voluptuous curves, showing off her plump derriere while twerking, being body positive and just giving off overall good vibes. In her recent Instagram posts, she was riding jet skis over blue waters and posing in bikinis, living her best life. But today (November 15), Lizzo is having a rough day. The “Truth Hurts” singer posted a video on social media reminding everyone that money and fame cannot buy anyone happiness. While sharing her very accurate message, she was very emotional and holding back tears. During her video, she did admit that she wasn’t having a good day.

“Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s*** you already have and if that s*** is f***** up you’re just going to have more magnified f***** up s*** and situations where it doesn’t even seem valid,” she said in the TikTok video.

It seemed like she was also struggling with feeling ungrateful. The Detroit native also encouraged anyone who sees the video to address any issues that they are silently battling because as time goes on it’s just going to get any better or easier to get pass.

“Anyone that has internal issues or have any type of self problems that they need to work out, work [it] out now because money, fame or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that s***,” she said. “You need to just like do it. Do the inner work because no matter where you are it’s going to haunt you like a f****** ghost. And I’m working on it too but today is just not a good day. I just want everybody to know that it’s okay to not have a good day even when it seems like you should.”

Many people commented validated the Grammy winning artist’s feelings when the post was reposted on Instagram. On Instagram, someone wrote: “Of course not, and it doesn’t help that she gets bullied every minute of everyday by so many of y’all on the internet. It’s truly disgusting how evil people are behind a keyboard. I hope tomorrow’s a better day for her.”

Comedian La La Milan also commented regarding Lizzo’s post.

“This is a cry for help,” she said. “I think often times celebs are dehumanized because they have money. She’s allowed to be human despite her success. It’s just unfortunate that many can’t look past her riches when she’s publicly going through it.”

