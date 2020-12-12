MadameNoire Featured Video

These days you cannot leave the house without covering your face with a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since it is the holiday season, you don’t have to reach for the same dull N-95 mask. Why not wear a mask to show that you are in the Christmas spirit? Alexanto Aprons has launched a line of festive masks that you can wear for the holiday season. These aren’t your ordinary masks, though. Besides having holiday designs, they light up! Their LED-lit masks are covered with Christmas trees, Santa Claus, snowmen, reindeer and candy canes. The LED lights do not get warm while you wear the mask and they aren’t heavy either. If you would rather flaunt the masks without being lit up, don’t worry. The LED-lights are removable. The mask, which is washable and reusable, comes equipped with a double layer, nose wire, adjustable straps and a filter pocket. The masks with lights cost $14.85 and the ones without cost $12.85.See the masks here.

The masks are available for a limited time, but this company is actually known for their aprons, which cost from $49 to $54.

It is crucial that people continue to wear their masks and social distance when in public. The numbers of those infected, hospitalized and dying have been rising daily and it has been reminiscent of the earlier days of the pandemic in March and April. According to the New York Times: