There’s been talk about a Sister Act 3 for years now. The only discussion was whether or not Whoopi Goldberg would reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier in the new film. In 2018, the answer was no. In 2019, the answer was yes. And this year, there are even more details about upcoming project.

The news of the film was released yesterday, on Disney Investor Day and was shared in the form of a tweet.

And in addition to Goldberg’s participation, the media conglomerate also revealed that Tyler Perry would also produce alongside Goldberg.

As you might imagine, details about the project are hush hush. But we do know the film will stream on Disney + instead of being released into theaters.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Goldberg last took on the role of Deloris/Sister Mary Clarence in 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Sister Act was first released in 1992.

This past October, Goldberg shared her thoughts about a third film, “A few years ago, they didn’t want to do it and now it seems like people are really talking about it like it is something that people want to see, so it’s great.”

In November 2018, Tyler Perry suggested that Tiffany Haddish might join Goldberg in the third movie in the franchise.

On Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Perry said, “The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let’s make it happen.”

Perry, Haddish and Goldberg all worked together in Perry’s 2018 romantic comedy Nobody’s Fool.

As you know, Tyler Perry has an interesting reputation in Hollywood. While no one can deny all he’s been able to accomplish in this industry, there is always a debate about the quality of his work.

And those same concerns are being expressed about that fact that Perry is set to produce this new Sister Act film.

The assumption is that Perry—who has a flair for fantastical, unrealistic twists and turns in his films—will add an unnecessary element to the movie. And there’s his treatment of Black women as consistently downtrodden that has folks a bit worried, given that is not the mood of Sister Act.

And as you know, folks didn’t hesitate to share those opinions online.

See what they had to say on the following pages.