While many people under the stress of the pandemic packed on the pounds, there were some people who beared down and did the work to transform their bodies. They left the couch and Netflix, at least for a little while, and focused on making their health a priority. There were celebrities who changed their diets (one went full-on vegan and saw serious weight-loss results), stepped up their level of activity, and received the support of friends and family to be able to shed some pounds. If you need some motivation to take your own fitness journey to the next level in 2021, hit the flip to be inspired by celebrities who started and ended the year looking and feeling their best.

Jazmine Sullivan

The beloved singer said she decided to slim down not only to support her mother during a health crisis by going vegan, but also because she felt it was time for her to lose a few pounds. While there were people who said she lost too much weight, she made it clear that she felt great after shedding 50 pounds.

“My goal was to support my mother through her battle with cancer by going vegan with her and, in turn, it helped me as well. And I feel really good,” she said. “I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and I’m not nearly the model for health and fitness…But I’m trying. And I’ll continue to do so with my momma! Bless y’all. Love y’all. Stop talking about people.”