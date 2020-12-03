Madamenoire Featured Video

If you’re like me, you’ve been very curious to see what Lifetime and Wendy Williams have concocted for the radio host-turned talk show’s biopic that the network and Williams herself have been teasing for some time now.

Welp, with the release of the first trailer for the film, we can finally say we have an inkling.

Today, via Entertainment Tonight, Lifetime released a sneak peek from the upcoming television movie and it looks intriguing.

In it, we see the beginnings of Wendy’s career, some of her most controversial moments—including her interview with Whitney Houston, her drug habit, and even the ending of her tumultuous marriage to husband Kevin Hunter after she learned he fathered a child while they were married.

The film stars Ciera Payton as Williams and Morocco Omari. Williams serves as executive producer along with Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey wrote the script. The movie was directed by Darren Grant, known for his work on “The Chi” and “God Friended Me.”

You can take a look at the trailer below.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Saturday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. Following the movie, there will be a documentary, in which Wendy speaks directly to the camera from her New York apartment about the highs and lows in her life and career.