If you were like us, you likely felt a bit of confusion around the separation and then divorce between singer Monica Arnold and former NBA player Shannon Brown.

In her explanation for the uncoupling, Monica tried to keep it classy. She didn’t divulge into messy details. But she did repeatedly and adamantly claim that another person was not the cause of their split.

In an interview with RuPaul last summer, Monica said, “Luckily, for us, it wasn’t another person that was the issue…” Later, she reiterated that point, “I’ve learned some things because like I said, in my marriage, it wasn’t other people that ever was the issue.”

But that never stopped the rumors of infidelity from flying all about. And there were several.

Now that some time has passed since Monica and Shannon’s divorce was finalized in October 2019, it seems that Monica might be ready to acknowledge that there were some additional people in her marriage—now that doesn’t necessarily mean that his cheating was the cause of the divorce—but I’m sure it didn’t help.

Either way, recently Gossip of The City, posted an image from rapper Kevin Gates’ Instagram stories. In the image, he was promoting the business of a woman whose Instagram handle is “@kingbrandyyy”

As these things usually go, the story was in the caption, which read: “Kevin promotes his sister wife King Brandy, the woman who dated Shannon Brown while he was married to Monica. Let that sink in.”

It’s a bold claim. And certainly not one should make lightly given the fact that Shannon and Monica were in a whole marriage and the two share a daughter together.

But the reason we’re even sharing this story with you is because Monica herself seemed to lend credence to the story by commenting on the same post.

Apparently, in the original caption, the owner and operator of Gossip of the City goes by the name Fee, must have used the name Brown, in reference to Monica as well.

But the singer stepped into the comment section of the post, not to deny the claims but to signify that her last name is Arnold.

She commented, “Monica Arnold Fee <3” leading people to believe that she approved and perhaps even confirmed the merit of the story.

What’s particularly interesting is the alleged mistress, turned sister-wife, Brandy, also responded to Monica’s comment with this petty comment.

“Monica No [crying laughing emoji]|”

Then later, in her Instagram stories, she at mentioned Monica, writing, “@monicadenise don’t do that.” She completed the since deleted Instagram story with another crying, laughing emoji.

Whoever Ms. Brandy is, she seems a little more than messy.

Either way, all of this is quite interesting. What do you make of these accusations and Monica’s comment?