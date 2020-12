There’s just one thing every woman wants in a leave-in conditioner and that’s hydration without the product being heavy on the hair. Shea Moisture’s 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Leave-In Treatment is a milky spray made of natural moisturizers like coconut milk Acacia Senegal, Argan Oil, and Sweet Almond Oil that re-hydrates and detangles hair while protecting it from frizz and heat damage.

Generously spray on clean, damp strands, blow-dry or air-dry hair as usual, and prepare to be wowed by how soft and lightweight your hair feels.