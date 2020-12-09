This boss lady is the founder of The Crayon Case, the cosmetic brand that grossed $1 million in revenue in 90 minutes shortly after its launch in 2017. Reynell “Supa Cent” Steward’s earliest product was the eyeshadow palette box that was designed as a box of Crayola, including an assortment of colors. The concept went viral—Crayola, the company, even came out with their own version and line, a nod to Steward’s creativity. Wuzzam got her start as an influencer on YouTube posting makeup tutorials and reviews. Her Instagram currently boasts 2.3 million followers.

Tiffany Aliche, Creative Class of 2019 Honoree

You know her as The Budgetnista, one of the nation’s most recognized personal finance expert. Tiffany Aliche is best known for her financial tips, from how to pay off a loan to saving for a home. She’s reached thousands worldwide, and based on the testimonials across social media and on her website, she’s helped people save collectively over $100 million and pay off millions in debt. In 2019, she took her tips to the government. She partnered with Assemblywoman Angela V. McKnight to introduce abill—later signed into law—that requires financial education at all middle schools in New Jersey. The former teacher has grown her brand since losing her teaching job and continues to increase her reach on social media while educating her followers on financial empowerment.

April Reign, Creative Class of 2018 Honoree

The #OscarsSoWhite creator, April Reign, started the viral hashtag turned movement in 2015. It challenged the lack of representation of BIPOC individuals in Hollywood when Reign noticed the scarcity of people from marginalized backgrounds being nominated that year. That moment resulted in significant changes in inclusion in the Academy’s over 80-year history. A lawyer by profession for over 20 years, Reign recently partnered with Overture Global to launch Ensemble, a digital content studio aimed at providing opportunities for POC. Reign hopes to bring in diverse storytellers skilled at web series, documentaries, and more.

Karla Ferguson, Creative Class of 2018 Honoree

Karla Ferguson is the curator and owner of the Miami-based Yeelen Gallery with a growing international presence. The commercial art gallery promotes social advancement with a long list of critically acclaimed contemporary artists whose works are at the intersection of race, gender, and class. The award-winning art dealer and collector was recently part of a summit called Disrupt Now focused on branding in the Black Lives Matter movement, challenging disruptors to find their voice and use their brand to better others and their communities. An attorney by profession, Ferguson also publishes a digital magazine by the same name and is working on launching the Yeelen store.