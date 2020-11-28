Madamenoire Featured Video

Lifetime’s Salt N Pepa biopic will be airing next year. According to Shadow And Act, the film will premiere on January 23, 2021. The mini-series will follow how the Queens natives Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton went from community college students to emcees in the male-dominated, novice hip-hop world in the 1980s and 90s.

“Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men,” read Lifetime’s synopsis of the film. “Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man,” “Shoop” and “Push It,” among others.”

After the mini-series airs, it will be followed by a “fun and intimate” interview. The discussion with host Loni Love will focus on “their iconic partnership work, how these two very different personalities find the delicate balance to keep it going, and how their pioneering style continues to influence the music world today.” It will also include behind the scenes footage and special appearances from surprise guests.

Unfortunately, their DJ, Spinderella, will not be apart of this great moment. Spinderella, Deidra Roper, sued James and Denton after she was fired from the group for unpaid royalties from their reality show, Ladies Night, their Best Of album as well as concerts. Roper also requested a restraining order against her former group members. Roper, who joined the group in 1987, filed the lawsuit after she found out that the group has had over $600,000 in profits over the past decade that she claimed that she hasn’t seen one dime of.

Roper’s lawyer, Paul Stafford, released a statement to The Jasmine Brand regarding the legal battle:

Spinderella is seeking injunctive relief due to the immediate and irreparable harm that has been caused to her due to the acts and omissions of the defendants. Before we filed this lawsuit, we intended to resolve the matter with all the defendants, but we were unable to do so, and it’s unfortunate that the defendants have chosen not to try and honor Spinderella’s role in the group or their financial or legal commitments to her. So she was in a position where she had to force her rights and protect her brand, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Watch the trailer below.