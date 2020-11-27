Madamenoire Featured Video

If the holidays remind us of anything, it’s that it’s a time of pressure for people who like to cook and even for those who don’t. From Friendsgivings to family Thanksgiving and small Christmas gatherings, so many events near the end of the year involve and surround food. Good food or bust.

Some people are natural chefs. They have recipes saved that belonged to their grandmothers and they can whip up an impressive meal like it’s no big deal. When they bring a dish for any gathering, they’re confident in the fact that everyone will want to dig in.

Then there are those who are struggle chefs. They didn’t bring anything on Thanksgiving because they know good and well it would just sit (and who wants to end up in their feelings over something like that on a holiday?). They try to cook something that’s “simple” and it still goes to hell in a hand basket.

But we’re firm believers that anybody can cook, there are just some who need a little more help. With that in mind, we put together a gift guide with a few products and appliances that make cooking easier and much, much faster. Impressing friends and family will be more likely this time next year (especially if we’re past COVID) with the assistance of these kitchen must-haves.

The Always Pan

If you’ve been on Instagram or YouTube for more than a few minutes, there’s a chance that you’ve probably run across an ad for Our Place’s Always Pan. It’s lauded as the pan that you can do just about anything with. It will help clear out cabinets filled with clunker pots and pans that you bought back in college. The Always Pan helps you to fry, saute, steam, make sauces, braise, sear, saute, boil and just be a darn good non-stick pan if nothing else. On top of that, it comes with its own spatula, spoon rest and steamer basket. It’s made of tough aluminum for an even heat, has a pour spout and is lightweight enough for you to carry from the stove to the table. Whatever your struggle chef throws in there, they’ll have a hard time burning up. The pan generally sells for $145 but is currently on sale for $95.