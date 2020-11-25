Madamenoire Featured Video

We’ve been writing about LisaRaye for the past couple of days for her commentary about fellow Black actress Halle Berry and her talents in the bedroom. In addition to LisaRaye speaking from a lack of personal knowledge or experience, folks who had seen the following trailer from “Iyanla Fix My Life,” felt like with everything LisaRaye has going on in her personal life, she should focus on getting her house in order.

On the upcoming episode of the show, LisaRaye sits down with her mother and daughter to iron some very deep-seated and generational issues.

The trailer for the show, airing on December , with LisaRaye’s mother screaming:

“She knew her daddy was a damn hoe.”

LisaRaye responds, “What do I do about it now mama? Can I buy you?”

Her mother retorts, “You ain’t got enough damn money to buy me.”

In another scene, LisaRaye tells Iyanla that her mother is example of what she does not want to be.

Later, Iyanla tells LisaRaye that her daughter is broken. When she asks her how she believes she might have gotten that way, LisaRaye said she doesn’t have any idea.

It’s three generations of dysfunction.

You can watch some of it unfold in the trailer for the show below.