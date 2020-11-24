Madamenoire Featured Video

Yesterday, we wrote about LisaRaye’s comments regarding Halle Berry’s sexuality. They popped up in a conversation that wasn’t even related to Halle Berry. The women were talking about Toni Braxton and her love songs and how that might translate to her abilities in bed.

For whatever reason, LisaRaye said it could be all talk and no action like someone else she’d heard about. And that’s when she mentioned Halle Berry… for what appeared to be no reason.

When I heard her comments, I couldn’t understand why she’d repeat the rumor. And I wrote about it.

Now, a day later, LisaRaye is attempting to clarify the comment…

See what she had to say below.

“Let me the first one to talk about this. Because they tore my a$$ up saying that I said that her p*ssy is trash. And I’m like where did I say that at? I would not know that because I’m not gay, neither am I bisexual. That disturbed me because Halle is beautiful. I don’t have a problem with Halle. I love Halle. Halle is breaking barriers for all of us. So that is absolutely a no-no. However, I absolutely heard that. I remember when Monster’s Ball—her love scene and they were trying to say that’s how she is in bed. And it’s like, ‘No, it was a movie guys.’ Then they came out with the whole Wesley Snipes thing. And who was that who hit her in the ear. She didn’t have good relationships. I was like, ‘Chile, we all done broke up with somebody that we ain’t with now. You got to go through a lot of folks to get to that one. So I just wanted to say that.”

Later, Claudia Jordan chimed in to say that whoever created those rumors about Halle Berry needs to stop. But there was no mention of the responsibility on their shoulders from repeating a rumor from the nineties or early 2000s. With no commentary on the fact the existence of the rumor in the first place was a mess and shouldn’t have been repeated.

You can watch the backpedaling in the video below.