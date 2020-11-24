Madamenoire Featured Video

Catch any of us on the wrong day, and we’re libel to be mean, catty, and back-biting. Still, when we succumb to our lower selves, we would hope that someone would pull our coattails and point to the ways in which we could have been better.

Today, it’s actress and “Cocktails with Queens” host LisaRaye to be called to the table.

On the show today, the women were discussing fellow actress Halle Berry. And for whatever reason, they were discussing her relationship history.

The conversation got a little messy when they started talking about Berry’s alleged skills in the bedroom.

Claudia: Toni Braxton had some fine men back in the day.

Syleena: Yes she did!

LisaRaye: We don’t know what she doing in the bedroom. She could be like Halle Berry.

Syleena: I can’t imagine Toni Braxton not being able to put it down. Just think of the love songs this girl got.

LisaRaye: She could be all talk and no action.

Claudia: What do you mean about Halle Berry? She’s not good in the bedroom?

LisaRaye: That’s what they say. That’s what I read and that’s what I heard.

I’m sure for as long as Halle Berry has been in the industry and for as many scorned men she’s left in her path, there is plenty of commentary about her character, her relationships and even her sexual skills. But just because you’ve heard something, it doesn’t mean it needs to be repeated—especially on an international platform. Especially as another woman who just so happens to belong to your industry.

Just last week, Claudia Jordan was chastising Young Berg/Hitmaka for speaking about his sexual experience with Naturi Naughton. She said it was a weak man who is not used to getting women who behaves like this.

But what is there to be said about a group of women who don’t know Halle Berry well and certainly don’t know her in any type of sexual capacity.

The Cocktail Queens generally advocate for Black women. And a part of that includes not spreading malicious gossip about another Black woman’s sexual prowess—based on rumors from men.

I doubt that Halle Berry listens to “Cocktail With Queens.” And there’s a good chance that LisaRaye’s words won’t even make it to Berry’s ears.

Still, the right thing to do would be to come back and offer some type of apology for perpetuating that type of unnecessary meanness.

Were you surprised by LisaRaye’s comments?