If you watched the New Orleans season of “Married At First Sight,” you know that there was only one couple we had doubts about: Miles and Karen.

For everyone else, it was clear they were either going to stay together or leave one another on decision day.

But from what we saw on the show, Miles and Karen went through so many ups and downs, misunderstandings, miscommunication and misfirings that it was anyone’s guess what they would decide to do in terms of their marriage.

Well, they made it. And while some folks could see that there was a spark all along, others were completely blindsided by their decision.

But we’re here.

And from the looks of things at the reunion, Karen and Miles seemed to have reached a new of closeness we didn’t see between the two of them throughout the duration of the show.

Now, the couple are releasing a YouTube channel to answer viewer questions, clear up some things in terms of how one or both of them were represented on the show and give us updates on their marriage as they move forward.

Karen: We’re really excited to be able to continue to share our journey with you all. We really want to be able to connect with you more and more. But we want to know what is it you want to hear from us. One of the first things we want to do is a Q&A.

Miles: I think it’s important. There are so many questions that happened throughout the season. So many things we’ve been asked in the comments, the DMs about our individual selves, our collective selves. What happened during the show, what happened since. And we’re excited to take you into our home and show you guys.

If you have questions for Mile and Karen, head over to their newly minted YouTube channel and submit yours.