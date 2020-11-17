Madamenoire Featured Video

This Saturday, on the upcoming episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life,” Ms. Vanzant meets with a man named Terrell Brown. Although was adopted by a lovely family at just two weeks old, he was always curious about his biological mother who gave birth to him when he was just 12-years-old.

After taking a DNA test, Terrell met his mother and five siblings as an adult. While Terrell was happy to meet them, he says blending his two families together has been difficult as he feels like he is being pulled between his two mothers.

In this sneak peek from an upcoming episode, Terrell tells Iyanla how it’s felt for him learning his family history and trying to build relationships with his biological family members—specifically his mother.

Iyanla: Did you ever wonder why she gave you up?

Terrell: Yeah.

Iyanla: Did you ever ask her?

Terrell: Yeah. She was 12 years old.

Iyanla: When you were born? I can’t even imagine what goes on in the mind and the heart of a twelve year old girl who finds herself pregnant. How is that showing up in your life? Do you know? No, cuz you don’t even know what her experience was. That’s a piece. That’s a huge piece.

How old are your sisters?

Terrell: I met them when I was 39. The next sister is 38, 37…

Iyanla: Wait a minute.

Terrell: She had another baby at 13 and 14.

Iyanla: And where was her mother? Do you know that?

Terrell: Uh no.

Iyanla: How does it feel to know your mother had you at 12? Speak it.

Terrell: I feel lost.

Iyanla: Just like she felt.

Terrell: Abandoned. Shocked…Overwhelmed.

You can watch this clip from the conversation in the video below.