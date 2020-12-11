MadameNoire Featured Video

In January, the Royal Oils line from Head & Shoulders and Pantene Gold Series, both catering to the kinks and coils of Black hair, are set to launch two new hair collections meant to protect your strands.

Royal Oils is releasing their Protective Styles Collection, designed with the intention of prolonging, you guessed it, your go-to protective hairstyles. In addition to that, being that it’s a Head & Shoulders line, you can expect maintaining scalp health to be a part of that.

As for Pantene’s Gold Series, they are releasing the Hair Repair Collection to help combat common signs of damage our coils experience, from breakage to split ends. The products are meant to condition strands, restore and protect them from all the styling, heat, detangling and more we put them through.

We had the chance to learn more about the upcoming releases through a virtual tour of the science behind the products with Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, a senior beauty scientist for Procter & Gamble. We were taken inside the labs where the products are tested on different types of hair samples, and where scientists like Wilkerson can see the topography of hair, what’s happening to the scalp and hair follicles.

Through their studies, they were able to design products that keep hair protected through hydration. The Gold Series Hair Repair collection, infused with biotin and kukui nut oil, great sources of moisture, includes a cleansing conditioner, reconstructing mask, overnight repair melting serum, and an anti-breakage combing creme. The Royal Oils collection, consisting of zinc pyrithione and zinc carbonate to tackle itch, dryness and flaking, as well as aloe water and hemp oil, offers a root rinse, nighttime scalp tonic lotion, frizz tamer and hair freshening mist.

And in addition to those offerings, both P&G brands are partnering with CVS and UNCF to help distribute $200,000 in scholarships to Black women seeking degrees in STEM subjects. The Rooted in Science scholarships will be offered to college juniors and seniors and there are 16 of them, offering $5,000 per recipient for two years.

So not only are the P&G brands giving strands the best opportunity to flourish, but they are also giving Black women studying science and technical subjects the chance to flourish in their education, too.

All that being said, you can check out the upcoming offerings below, and be on the lookout for them in the new year at mass market retailers nationwide.

Anti-Breaking Combing Creme – $7.99

Minimizes breakage and shedding during the detangling process.

Repair Cleansing Conditioner – $7.99

Cleanses, refreshes and moisturizers hair while minimizing your efforts between wash days without minimizing the TLC your curls need.

Overnight Repair Melting Serum – $7.99

Keep hair protected, as the overnight repair melting serum keeps locks moisturized while you sleep by reducing friction.

Reconstructing Mask – $7.99

Reconstructs flexibility of the hair shaft to keep damage at a minimum.

Nighttime Scalp Tonic – $8.99

Stimulates and nourishes the scalp to reduce dryness and flaking with the help of peppermint oil.

Frizz Tamer – $8.99

Keeps frizz and new growth controlled when trying to prolong the life of protective styles.

Refreshing Root Rinse – $8.99

Removes scalp buildup with the assistance of menthol, peppermint oil and mentha arvensis leaf oil while wearing protective styles.

Hair Refreshening Mist – $8.99

Helps to refresh and condition hair while also getting rid of any odors that may come (for 48 hours at a time) from the long wear of protective hairstyles.