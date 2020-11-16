Madamenoire Featured Video

The Braxton sisters are currently promoting the latest season of “Braxton Family Values” and during a sit down with “The Morning Hustle,” Trina and Towanda discussed everything going on with Tamar, to their past relationships, to whatever is happening with Toni Braxton and Birdman. During the conversation, they asked of all the sisters who has had the worst husband or boyfriend. See what these two sisters had to say in the highlights from the conversation below.

Tamar unfollowing the sisters

Towanda: Tamar always unfollows us. This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s happened two or three times before. But we don’t measure our relationship or our sisterhood on social media. She blocked us. She’ll probably do it again. That’s just Tamar.

Misconception about their sisterhood from the show

One thing I would say they get wrong is that we don’t talk. We absolutely do talk. We see each other as much as we can. We just saw Tamar about three weeks ago. I think that’s the misconception. There are moments when we don’t like each other which is true. But the base of the Braxtons is love. In any relationship, sometimes you don’t like each other. And that’s okay.

WE tv

Tamar has been very vocal about her relationship with WE tv. I personally did not share that same experience that Tamar did. I have to respect her choices. I have to respect how she feels toward them. But I personally did not share that same experience.

Who had the worst boyfriend or husband among all the sisters?

Both Trina and Towanda raise their hands. First of all, this is my third marriage. I’m the Elizabeth Taylor of the family and I don’t care. My first husband I can only charge him with youth. I met him at 15. We had our first son at 19. We got married at 20. We had another kid at 21. We got divorced at 24. That’s a lot for kids to go through because we were kids. I have to charge it to immaturity and not to anything else.

Towanda: Not me. I have to charge it to it was just wrong. Gave me two beautiful children and I thank him for that and that’s it. Maybe I should have just allowed him to be my donor. Because our genes together make incredible kids.

Trina: Anybody can say anything they want about my relationship with Gabe but I will never disrespect him because he stepped in when my children’s biological father did not. He raised children that were not his and he never had any biological children of his own. And God rest his soul. Whatever issues we had, we still ended up being the best, the closest of friends especially because I respected what he did when their biological father did not.

Birdman and Toni

Towanda: I think whatever makes Toni happy, I’m happy. If she likes it, I love it.

Trina: I think we know a different side of him than the general public does. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s super cool and I dig him.

You can watch the full interview in the video below.