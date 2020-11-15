Madamenoire Featured Video

Singer Jeremih is in the hospital fighting COVID-19. According to TMZ, he is on a ventilator and received a “bleak” prognosis and isn’t improving. There is no word on how long he has been hospitalized.

On November 14, 2020, different celebrities began asking for prayers for Jeremih, signaling that something was terribly wrong. It was later revealed by 50 Cent that the “Oui” singer was hospitalized and battling the deadly virus. On Instagram, he wrote “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.” He then wrote on Instagram that the Chicago crooner was in the intensive care unit.

Rapper Chance the Rapper went to social media asking that Jeremih be held up in prayer.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” he wrote on Twitter. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Toni Braxton also tweeted that she’s “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers” along with rapper Wale who wrote “Praying for my dawg Jeremih.” Singer Pebbles, who discovered TLC, also tweeted an actual prayer for him.

“Bless his heart. Father in Heaven WE make a plea to you. Please Loose your Angels of healing to go to this son and lay their hands of him and loose Your Glory, your living waters… That he may LIVE… WE call forth a creative miracle… in the Mighty name of Jesus. Live,” she tweeted.

Jeremih has two children, a seven-year-old son with Rachel Leigh, who also has a child with Black Ink Crew Chicago‘s Ryan Henry, and an infant son named Pharaoh with his girlfriend Courtney. See a video from their baby shower here.