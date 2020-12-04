If you’re a parent of a teen and feel like you have it way harder than your parents had it when you were a teen, you might be right. Some of the technological advancements and societal changes that have been seen in the last decade or so have transformed what it’s like to be and raise a teen. Many technological developments completely blew the lid off of what little sense of control parents once felt they had over teenagers. And an intense desire for risky behavior plus unprecedented access to just about anything has created a very difficult situation for parents.

Some of the challenges parents face today have nothing to do with technology, though. They’re the result of pressure that’s been building up over decades of cultural and societal oppression, in many directions. It’s a good thing, in general, that we’re seeing such major social changes. But it’s also okay to admit that, if you grew up a couple of decades ago, you’re struggling to adapt to these changes quickly enough. And your delay in adaptation can cause a lot of tension between you and your teen. We spoke with Demetrius Cofield, a licensed clinical mental health counselor who works with Black Clinician Network, about the particular challenges facing parents of teens today.

What’s the deal with friends and followers?

In listing one of the biggest generational differences parents of teens tackle today, Cofield says, “Social media immediately comes to mind. This generation is more driven by technology and this is not always easy for parents to understand. They won’t get why their teens are so obsessed with their cellphones and how important their followers and number of likes on posts are.”