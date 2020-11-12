Madamenoire Featured Video

Last fall, Pam Long, known as one third of the group Total, made some very strong claims against her ex-husband Jamie Long.

Long told The Neighborhood Talk, that there were instances of physical abuse. She also accused Long of infidelity and sexual abuse.

“The same Jamie Long that said that he loved me, but the same Jaime Long that flew me across the bed at Kima’s house,” she said. “You want to talk about it, we’re going to talk about it…How about the man that forces himself on women? Do you remember that night? Hmph,” she said. “You want to go there, but I don’t think you really want to talk about you.”

She came out with all of this information when news of Long’s relationship with sex-trafficking victim turned activist Cyntoia Brown announced that she and Jamie Long had married.

Now, a year later, Pam is retracting all her claims against her ex-husband.

In an Instagram video, Long said,

“I come before you today with deep regrets concerning a statement that I’m about to make. On October the 20th, 2019 for my show Pam’s World, I made a comment about my ex-husband Jamie Long. And that comment was that he forces himself on women, and right after that I said ‘do you remember that night?’ Basically I was telling the world that my ex-husband forced himself on me sexually, and that was a lie. Jamie I’m sorry for what it is that I have said about you. I’m sorry for the shame that I have brought to your name, to your family, to you, your wife, your mom, your sister, and those who love you. Also to my family, my church family, to my friends, to those who love me who had no idea that this was a lie that I said concerning Jamie. I ask that you forgive me as well. Jamie I’m sorry and I know sorry does not make up for what I have said. But I ask that you will find it in your heart to forgive me for what I have done to you and your family.”

Many of Pam’s fans noticed the way she delivered the message seemed over scripted and robotic and wondered if she had been forced to retract her remarks from last year.

Who knows exactly what the truth is in this whole situation. But this is certainly an interesting development. We’ll keep you posted.