Airlines are doing all they can to attract travelers and get people to look past their fears of flying during the Coronavirus pandemic. Alaska Air recently had a BOGO sale on tickets. Malaysia Air is offering unlimited domestic travel for a set price. And United, Delta, and American Airlines waved their fees for flight changes (which used to hover around $200 per incident). You have to admire the hustle – it may be the only way any airline can survive in one of the industries that have suffered the most recently.

If you’ve decided to capitalize on the current deals, or you need to get somewhere that requires air travel this holiday season, you’re probably still worried about spending hours in the closed environments of airports and airplanes during a pandemic. Especially because COVID-19 cases are currently spiking. Just as you were getting the hang of being a smart packer for air travel during normal times, this new virus required an entirely new packing list. Here are things to pack for air travel if you’re heading home for the holidays.

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty

Extra face masks

If you have a long trip ahead of you, bring several face masks. Wearing the same mask for hours on end can begin to feel stuffy, and grimy. You’ll be glad to change into a fresh one every few hours. If you do opt for disposable face masks, keep in mind one study found their efficacy diminishes after four hours of use.