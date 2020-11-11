Madamenoire Featured Video

Kevin Hart’s image took a substantial hit in 2017 when he was caught on video cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, in Las Vegas on her birthday. Then, things took a turn after the comedian alleged that the video was leaked by an unidentified close friend who threatened to extort him for millions. The friend was later identified as JT Jackson and he was charged with two felonies before the case against him dropped last year due to insufficient evidence. However, he was later charged with identity theft in connection to the same case — something that Jackson and his legal advisor say is somewhat of a witchhunt on behalf of the DA and Hart’s team. According to Jackson and his lawyer, Jacob Glucksman, the entire case was concocted by Hart and his team so that they could flip the narrative and do damage control.

“This started out as a man who cheated on his pregnant wife on her birthday weekend in Vegas,” Glucksman told Comedy Hype. “That’s how this story was run for a long time and Kevin’s team was successful in shifting that narrative to Kevin being the victim of something that happened in Las Vegas.”

Glucksman went on to accuse law enforcement of knowingly pursuing the case with fabricated evidence.

“Documents said that Kevin Hart received [extortion] text messages at his home in Los Angeles County. They knew full and well that A: He never received a text message and B: He was not even at his home in Los Angeles County.”

Glucksman adds that despite the fact that the evidence didn’t add up, law enforcement still tried to pursue the case.

“What Kevin Hart did in Las Vegas, that was a bad move on his part,” said Glucksman. “That was a mistake on his part. But, what happened was, was that Kevin got together a team of very powerful and well-known attorneys, together with his agents, managers, what have you, and they basically concocted a story to make Kevin look like the victim in the case.”