How Your Views Of Success Change As You Get Older

When I was a teenager, I had one vision of success and one vision only: I saw myself doing a live reading, from my New York Time’s best-selling book, at a massive venue, to hundreds of fans, and doing a signing after – of the book that had my photo on the title, naturally. Yes, I was a pompous little brat. But, there’s also something to be said for dreaming. A reach for the moon, land on the stars type of thing. When we’re young, we really only know of very limited pictures of success. We don’t understand the complexities of life. We don’t know how many, many experiences are validating and satisfying that aren’t quite as obvious to the naked eye. We just know of fame and money. That’s what we see as success. But, as we get older, we learn that there are many other ways to feel successful, and to be proud of how we spend our time on this planet. And, hey, some people don’t realize that, and they fail to appreciate all that they’ve accomplished, simply because it isn’t that one thing they’ve always dreamed of. But dreams come true in more subtle ways. Here are ways your perspective on success shifts as you get older.

Applying the lessons you learn

If you can catch yourself recognizing a familiar situation, understanding the way you failed in it last time, and applying that lesson for a better result this time, you feel pretty damn successful. You understand that if you have the ability to admit fault and see room for improvement that you have a chance of continuing to thrive.