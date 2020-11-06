Madamenoire Featured Video

We know that in addition to the celebrities Iyanla Vanzant works with, she also works with everyday people as well. Really, the issues are all the same. But I would argue that the everyday people make for more compelling content because it’s much easier for them to go through with the process when they’re not worried about protecting an image or brand.

On tomorrow’s episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life,” Vanzant speaks with Christy, a mother who seems to have her priorities in disorder when it comes to the relationships she needs to mend—and in which order.

See what happened in this sneak peek below.

Iyanla: I want to talk to you, woman to woman. Mother to mother. I understand. I got three kids by three different fathers. I was a mother of three by the time I was 21. Woman to woman, I understand. Elder to junior, we got a problem.

You got 8 children. Let’s just say they each had 2 kids. You have the potentiality to make or break 24 other people. And you’re telling me that you want to get clear with your husband. That is a problem.

Christy: My concern was to get the situation under control with my children so that we could be parents, grandparents and me be a spouse to my husband.

Iyanla: Your 30-what-year-old husband?

Christy: My 31-year-old husband.

Iyanla: Your 31-year-old husband can’t parent your 27-year-old son or your 19-year-old. You got your beginning and your baby, that means the problem runs through the whole line. Can you hear me? This is a problem.

You can watch the clip below.

This episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life” airs on Saturday, November 7 at 9 PM ET on OWN.