Have you ever been cleaning your bathtub or toilet and all of a sudden you’re overtaken? The fumes from the chemicals have your nose hairs burning, your chest tightening and your head lightening as you struggle to breathe. Those chemicals might do a good job cleaning your bathroom, but they’re not great for you to be inhaling…at all.

But we don’t want to sacrifice cleanliness either. So what is the solution?

Glad you asked. Honeydipped Essentials specializes in natural products for both the home and body. They’ll give your house the deep clean it needs and deserves without compromising on safety. And it doesn’t hurt that the products are beautifully designed and packaged.

According to their website, the company’s vision is to “create all-natural, organic products that completely remove the guesswork in making the safest choices for ourselves and our loved ones.” Founded and created by Ashli Goudelock the brand seeks to “promote consciousness, transparency, and honesty.”

You can check out their home and skincare products on the following pages.