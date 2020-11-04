Madamenoire Featured Video

In the trailer for “The Braxton Family Values,” the sisters acknowledge that this year has been particularly hard on their family—like so many of our families. But last year wasn’t that great either for the Braxton family either.

Last year, they tragically lost their niece, 24-year-old Lauren Braxton to a drug overdose. And in this clip from the upcoming premiere of “Braxton Family Values,” Traci tells Towanda that she’s still grieving.

“I don’t care what nobody say. I lost my daughter.”

In the confessional, Traci said, “Lauren, my niece that passed away, my heart aches for her. And I just try to keep her life like she’s still living.”

Traci said that even though she didn’t give birth to her, she’s having womb pains because of Lauren’s absence.

“I’m still trying to cope with that.”

Towanda agreed that Traci was like Lauren’s second mom. So she wants her to go through the grieving process with as much time as she needs.

She told Traci, “I also know that for a long time, for years, you’ve suppressed the feelings.”