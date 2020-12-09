MadameNoire Featured Video

Honoree: Dominique

The Grind: Stylist

Find Her: @baldheadbih

Dominique is a lot of things. A mother, a disabled person, a Black woman, a fashion designer, and cancer survivor. Experiences broaden her world view, they don’t define her and they certainly don’t stop her. Oftentimes, people comment on how she does so much, when people discover she’s disabled they are shocked. This isn’t a compliment to her, but a reminder that we have to change our mind frame.

“I always recognize this as a teachable moment; this is where social media becomes an educational tool,” she says. “Why is anyone surprised that a disabled person can do ‘so much’? I really want to help change that narrative.” This is why she uses the hashtag #DisabledBlackBeauty. A model, cosplayer, and stylist, Dominique can find inspiration anywhere. Her biggest source comes from millennial parents breaking generational curses and the freedom of Gen Zers.

While it’s been a long year, Dominique is most proud of the fact that she got her son through seventh grade, especially with the transition to remote learning. When asking what’s next she is candid: survival. Her focus is on making it through her current round of cancer treatments and thriving in 2021.