MadameNoire Featured Video

Honoree: Danielle Young

The Grind: Content Creator

Find Her: @thedanielleyoung

If betting on yourself was a person, it would be Danielle Young. With major media brands counted as former employers, the Content Queen really had no choice. Video Producer, host, social media producer, Danielle wears all hats, a skill and mindset that has allowed her to move so freely within different parts of the industry, and the internet.

If you’ve ever seen Danielle and her work (viral pieces for Essence and The Root, her own digital interview series Real Quick, and the not so occasional pop-up in every fine man’s IG live-you have) it’s evident Danielle is passionate about heralding Black culture by allowing honest conversations to unfold. Whether talent, writer, or producer, Danielle brings a light and comfort to her sets that nurtures relationships that result in her being acknowledged by the likes of Oprah, Lena Waithe, Denzel Washington, Prince and so many others, especially Black women.

“My real goal, is to be able to provide livelihoods for people in a way that Tyler Perry has and the way that Shonda Rhimes has…In the way that Oprah has,” she says. “To have a space that I’ve created…and I also am so big that now people are able to have lives because I’m there. “ She’s on her way.

Now, Danielle has been called on for two very special projects that encompass all of her many skills, her first writer’s room and a eponymously named variety show debuting on Facebook Watch this month, proving that it is indeed better to be a Jill-of-all trades.