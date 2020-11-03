Madamenoire Featured Video

We don’t talk about Lil Wayne all that much around here. Mostly for the fact that every time he opens his mouth, something nonsensical or antiBlack comes tumbling out. Whether it was his thoughts on “Black Lives Matter” or his “preference” for non-Black women, he’s been a problem.

So perhaps his endorsement of Donald Trump shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of us. But there was one person who was particularly taken aback: his girlfriend, plus-size model, Denise Bidot.

Again, you might not have kept close tabs on Wayne’s personal life. But he and Bidot had something of a whirlwind romance. It seemed from the moment they made their relationship public, the two were already professing their love for one another. But apparently, there were some love changes because according to reports, and their social media behavior, as documented by Black Sports Online, they’re over. The former couple have unfollowed one another. And like so many women, celebrity and otherwise, Bidot has been posting subliminal messages on her Instagram story. Later, she confirmed the breakup in an Instagram Live.

In one pretty telling one, she wrote, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.”

We can see how Bidot, who supports Justice for Breonna Taylor, might be particularly disturbed as we were by her boyfriend’s decision to link himself to Trump.

Media Take Out reports that Bidot’s friend told them that while Bidot’s decision to end the relationship was entirely based on his connection to Trump, it was a huge part of it.

“[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

Welp… There you have it.

While it’s a shame that Bidot, a white woman with more to gain under Trump than Wayne and his community ever would, I’m happy to know that not everyone is going down that dark path.