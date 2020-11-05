The number of young adults (ages 18 to 29) living with their parents rose by five percent (from 47 to 52) between February of 2020 and July of 2020. What happened between those months? We all know. Considering that as of January of 2020, 78 percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, it should come as no surprise that the pandemic-triggered job loss sent many young adults back under mom and dad’s roof. The $1,200 stimulus check and weekly unemployment can keep some young adults living independently, but not all – and certainly not those living in metropolitan areas where rents are astronomical.

Moving back home during any point of adulthood can be emotionally trying. Young adults fresh out of college probably feel robbed of the chance to begin their lives. Young adults who are closer to their late 20 may struggle with issues of self-esteem, and feel a particular disdain for having to go of an independent lifestyle to which they’ve grown accustomed. But, people do what they have to in order to survive right now. And for many parents, that means welcoming their grown child back into their home. We spoke with a licensed marriage and family therapist Altagracia Y. Andre (IG: altagracia_lmft) of Caring Therapists about how both parents and children can adapt to this change.

Handling pre-existing issues

They say space can be the best thing for a relationship, and if that was true of your relationship with your family, then moving back home can pose this issue: will you get into all the same arguments you did the last time you lived with them? If so, Andre says, “Communication is key here! If there were any strained relationships or frequent conflict that existed, you will want to address those issues prior to moving forward.”