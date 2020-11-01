Who Won Halloween 2020?

If you thought Halloween 2020 was canceled, you were wrong.

Even though we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, people still went all out and celebrated Halloween. Social distancing was put on hold as some of our favorite celebrities got super creative with this year’s costumes. While some celebs celebrated at home, others hosted and attended parties. After quarantined for months, it looked like folks were eager to run out and trick or treat and put in a more festive mask with costumes to match. From the photo shoots to the reenactments, no one seemed to disappoint with these looks.

Take a look at the best ones below and let us know who you think won Halloween!