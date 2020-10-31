Jeannie Mai Says She & Jeezy Will Have 2 Weddings

Jeannie Mai isn’t going to have a typical wedding. When it’s time for her wedding to rapper Jeezy, she is walking down the aisle not once, but twice.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Mai said she is having two weddings in order to have a traditional Vietnamese wedding, which is something her mother really wants.

“My mom being Vietnamese wants a very Vietnamese traditional wedding. She wants Jay, my fiancé, to wear the Vietnamese garb and to do some of the Vietnamese practices like the tea ceremony.”

The second ceremony will comprise of everything that she and her future husband want their wedding day to be.

“I obviously want a fun throwdown with pizza afterward. I want to have a couple of Dancing With The Stars dances in our reception,” she added. “So we’ve decided that we’re gonna have two weddings. We’re gonna have one the way me and Jay want and then we’ll have one for Mama Mai, just cause if we don’t we’re gonna hear it for the rest of our lives.”

Mai said she also plans on having some wardrobe changes throughout her two ceremonies.

“I’m a fashion girl so this is my chance to go out there and have fun. Jay loves fashion too, so I’m sure no only will there be wedding dresses, we’re gonna have the after-party outfit, the after hours outfits. We want to really have fun with this because this is our big day.”

Mai also made headlines regarding her upcoming marriage recently after her comments about wanting to submit to Jeezy once she becomes his wife.

“I want to submit to my man,” she said during an episode of The Real. “When I hear this definition…submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you, and that’s not what I’m referring to here.” She added that since she is such a “dominant woman” who has owned her own business and her a one-woman crew, she likes the idea of letting a man lead outside of her career.