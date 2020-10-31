Mel B Plans On Asking Eddie Murphy For More Child Support

Mel B is planning to take Eddie Murphy to court to ask for more child support. According to The Jasmine Brand, the former Spice Girl is claiming that her income has decreased and she needs more financial support for their 13-year-old daughter, Angel. It’s reported that she has requested that they have a court hearing in January to amend their current child support agreement. She’s also asking Murphy, who has 10 children in total, to show his income and to pay her legal fees.

In a statement, her lawyers Erica Lubans and Bruce Cooperman said that she needs more financial assistance to continue to support their child because her income has been “drastically reduced.”

“Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Melanie is a singer, songwriter and television personality. Eddie is a legendary comedian and actor. Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time.”

Lubans and Cooperman said that going to court was Mel B’s last resort because she couldn’t get in touch with Murphy to negotiate. In their statement they also said that there were “numerous efforts to resolve this case without court intervention without any success” on Mel B’s behalf and that “Melanie was left with no choice but to file this.”

According to US Weekly, their first agreement dates back to 2009. Brown was given physical custody of Angel while Murphy was ordered to pay $25,000 a month in child support. His other obligations included covering her “health insurance and health costs, as well as contribute to her educational expenses.” There are also allegations from her legal team that Murphy hasn’t paid these expenses consistently.

Murphy and Brown had Angel in 2007.