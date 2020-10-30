Here’s Why Cory Booker Might Run Into RuPaul At The Next Family Reunion

Family ties were revealed between RuPaul and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker after a DNA ancestry exam confirmed they are cousins.

In a recent episode of PBS’s Finding Your Roots, RuPaul was given information on his family tree and in a separate portion of the episode came upon an interesting discovery.

“Oh my goodness!” the Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race said while turning the page to see a photo of who his new family member was.

“You and Cory share a long stretch of identical DNA on your first chromosome,” Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr. explained.

“He looks like my kin!” You know actually there’s a sweetness about him that I’ve always loved and an intellect that is undeniable. But every time I’ve ever seen him he reminds me of my cousin Eulah,” RuPaul continued.

“Well, there’s a good reaction, because you’re related!” said Gates.

If you’re wondering if Cory Booker was equally as excited, you would be correct. Booker appeared on a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“Both he and I were subjects of this show, ‘Finding Your Roots.’ Henry Louis Gates has a show where he traces your roots and ancestry,” Cory said to Wendy, exclaiming that he told anyone who would listen, even his mom.

“Since [Gates] keeps the data of past people, he saw RuPaul and I have a very strong common DNA chain which demonstrates that we’re very close cousins,” he said. “I hope people — when they watch you — they feel liberated to be more of themselves. We don’t need more dull carbon copies in life, we need people who are unapologetically truly who they are.”