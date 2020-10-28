“My Virginity Is Not Synonymous With My Sexuality” Jazz Anderson Shares That She’s Bisexual

Last week, Tami Roman’s daughter, Jazz Anderson shared a very personal matter on Fox Soul’s “The Mix.” She revealed that after being scared by her mother, she and her sister are both virgins at 24 and 26-years-old.

Now, she’s speaking up again to add a few additional details to the matter of her sexuality.

Anderson said, “Before we get any further into the show, I just have something I want to clear up from last week’s show. So, as you know, last week I did say that I was a virgin. I shared that. And a couple of days later, the blogs had a field day. People were all in the comments, all in my DMs as well. Basically, I had some doubters. I had some haters and then I had some people who were just like, ‘You’re gay!’ So that’s why you’re a virgin. You’re a lesbian so that’s why you’re a virgin.

So, um first off, I want to say, I stand on what I said last week. I mean what I say and I said what I meant. I’m not taking that back. That is my truth. Second off, I feel like my virginity is not synonymous with my sexuality at all. We have people who sit at home and they try to “out” other people. And that can be a very dangerous game, especially in 2020. You can’t sit behind your computer and say things that could arbitrarily hurt people’s personal lives and their family.

Now, what I do want to say, third off, luckily, I’ve always been very honest with myself and with my mom so I have no qualms with being honest with you guys on “The Mix,” I felt it was necessary for me to do so someone doesn’t have to say my truth for me.

I am bisexual. I do look at myself as a bisexual female in 2020. I’ve been with females and I’ve been with males. I’m not going to let anybody call me a lesbian because I do like guys. If I’m ever looking or if I meet a great guy in the future, I’m down to date him as I’ve dated other guys in the past.

I saw some comments—what really bothered me was the people saying, ‘She’s hiding in the closet.’ Let me just be clear, I’m not hiding from anything because when I went home, my foundation, where I was set, they knew. My family, my loved ones knew. So for you—the outside people who have watched me on tv since they were 14-15, I didn’t feel like I owed it to you.

At the end of the day, I have a sister who’s in law school. And I want to make sure that when I come out and speak my truth, she doesn’t have to deal with her peers saying anything to her. I have a mom in the industry, who everybody looks to bash her non-stop. I have a stepdad who’s a businessman, an entrepreneur. So it’s bigger than me.

For people who say I was hiding, I was never hiding. I just didn’t feel like I owed it to y’all.”

Romeo: It’s not their business tho, Jazz. We live in a world where people want everything to be their business. Does that affect them? Who you are, does that affect these people on the internet saying whatever they want to say. So I just want to take my hat off to you. I think you’re one of the bravest people that I’ve ever met. You are unapologetically you and that’s the most beautiful thing a human can be on this planet.”

Romeo’s comments were echoed by her costars, Jamie Dubose, Zonnique Pullins, and Anton Peeples, who also identifies as bisexual.

You can watch the whole conversation below. Jazz begins speaking about her sexuality at the 2:25 mark.