‘New York Undercover’ Reboot May Be Coming To NBC’s Peacock

An updated version of New York Undercover is coming back to the small screen. The 90’s cop drama will be revived by Dick Wolf and Aryanna Floyd Davis, a former showrunner for The Chi, co-executive producer on Empire, Falling Skies, Hanniba land Hit the Floor, Deadline reported. There are negotiations taking place for the series to be aired on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. The original show aired on FOX for four seasons, premiering in 1994.

The planning for the reboot via Peacock is in the early stages and it is unclear if all the original stars will return. Malik Yoba, however, will be reprising his role as J.C Williams and Lauren Velez will be returning as Nina Moreno. Nina Morena will be returning as a retired detective that remains close to the detective’s unit.

Wolf first pitched the show to ABC in 2019 but the network decided to not to go forward with the reincarnation of the show.

For its return, Yoba and Velez’s characters won’t be the focus of the show. According to Entertainment Weekly the reboot is:

“It’s still Hip Hop but New York City has changed. Picking up 20 years after the end of the iconic series that changed the face of TV cop dramas, New York Undercover will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park.”

No word on who will play Gilmore and Ortiz.

New York Undercover was a favorite among the FOX lineup in the mid-90s. It was the first cop drama to have two characters of color as their leads with Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo who played Eddie Torres. It went off air in 1999.